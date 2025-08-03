Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NYSE:PEG opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

