Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,969,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.61. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

