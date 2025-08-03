Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.67.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

TT stock opened at $439.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.63. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.