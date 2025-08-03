Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 164 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

