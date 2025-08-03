Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.67.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $437.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

