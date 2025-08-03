Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $544.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $558.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

