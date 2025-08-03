Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after buying an additional 3,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,947,000 after acquiring an additional 968,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,325,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,175,507,000 after purchasing an additional 645,892 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $237.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.39 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $266.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.89 and its 200 day moving average is $245.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,555,330 shares of company stock valued at $360,568,811. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

