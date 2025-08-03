Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 2,543.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.