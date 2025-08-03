Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $126.08 and a 1 year high of $167.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.18.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

