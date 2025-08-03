Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $709,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

