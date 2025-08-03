Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) versus IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Head to Head Survey

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Free Report) and IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electricité de France and IREN”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electricité de France N/A N/A N/A $1.90 6.77 IREN $188.76 million 15.33 -$28.95 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Electricité de France has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IREN.

3.7% of Electricité de France shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of IREN shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of IREN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Electricité de France and IREN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electricité de France 0 0 0 0 0.00 IREN 0 2 8 1 2.91

IREN has a consensus target price of $20.89, suggesting a potential upside of 35.64%. Given IREN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IREN is more favorable than Electricité de France.

Profitability

This table compares Electricité de France and IREN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electricité de France N/A N/A N/A IREN -9.40% -2.12% -1.67%

Summary

IREN beats Electricité de France on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants. It also manages low and medium-voltage public electricity distribution networks; operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks; and services and produces equipment and fuel for nuclear reactors. In addition, the company is involved in commodity trading activities; and the provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. It serves approximately 38.5 million customers, including small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About IREN

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

