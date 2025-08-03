NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 14.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) were down 14.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.91 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 12,057,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 11,371,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

A number of analysts have commented on SMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. CLSA set a $41.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 2.06.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 273.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $26,511.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,632.92. The trade was a 56.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 10,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $168,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,272.70. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,990. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,598,000 after acquiring an additional 512,618 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,158 shares during the period. Samsung C&T Corp bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,745,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in NuScale Power by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after buying an additional 135,613 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

