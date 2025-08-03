MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $375.10 and last traded at $381.44. Approximately 6,160,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 15,638,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $401.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $614.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 1,160.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 5,555 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,950. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 2,800 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $252,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 268,132 shares of company stock worth $24,169,295 and have sold 172,971 shares worth $70,540,378. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 6,992.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 119,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

