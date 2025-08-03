Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $766.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on argenex from $720.00 to $774.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $699.00 price target on argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $673.80 on Friday. argenex has a 12 month low of $475.65 and a 12 month high of $689.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $571.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.73.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenex will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in argenex by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,207,000 after purchasing an additional 824,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in argenex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 673,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,977,000 after acquiring an additional 204,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

