BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

BorgWarner stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 214,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $62,180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 59,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

