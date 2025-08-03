NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 43,265,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 51,064,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 286.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 3,966.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,565 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 958,750 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIO by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,094,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 608,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

