Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.67 and last traded at $63.14. 146,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 861,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.09.
Several research firms have commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.
In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
