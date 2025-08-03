Chemours (CC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Chemours has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 317.0%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemours news, CFO Shane Hostetter acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,348.32. This trade represents a 8.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Damian Gumpel purchased 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $123,548.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 123,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,164.38. This represents a 12.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,672 shares of company stock valued at $251,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chemours by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,382 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Chemours by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 25,899 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.