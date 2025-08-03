CareCloud (CCLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.130 EPS.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). CareCloud had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.94 million. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCLD stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $97.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCLD shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,292.50. This represents a 19.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareCloud stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) by 481.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,156 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of CareCloud worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

