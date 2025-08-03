MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Up 254.0% in July

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,700 shares, anincreaseof254.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Currently,0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently,0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 5.4%

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $4.87 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MEI Pharma stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEIP Free Report ) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of MEI Pharma worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

