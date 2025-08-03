MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Up 254.0% in July

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,700 shares, anincreaseof254.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Currently,0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently,0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MEI Pharma Trading Down 5.4%
NASDAQ MEIP opened at $4.87 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEIP
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MEI Pharma
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.