Geopark (GPRK) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. Geopark had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, analysts expect Geopark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $327.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.77. Geopark has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Geopark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geopark by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 346,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geopark by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 177,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Geopark by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 284,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 152,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Geopark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

