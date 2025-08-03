Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR) Short Interest Update

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, anincreaseof250.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

GDSTR opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Goldenstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Flushing, New York.

