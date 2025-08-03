Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR) Short Interest Update

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, anincreaseof250.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance
GDSTR opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Goldenstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
