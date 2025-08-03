Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW) Short Interest Up 255.3% in July

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,000 shares, agrowthof255.3% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ IROHW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

About Iron Horse Acquisitions

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

