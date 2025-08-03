Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW) Short Interest Up 255.3% in July

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,000 shares, agrowthof255.3% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Iron Horse Acquisitions Trading Down 0.1%
NASDAQ IROHW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
About Iron Horse Acquisitions
