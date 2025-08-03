Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 246.6% in July

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,800 shares, anincreaseof246.6% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 37,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

