Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 246.6% in July

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,800 shares, anincreaseof246.6% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.