Life Time Group (LTH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $752.33 million for the quarter. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Life Time Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $706.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Life Time Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Life Time Group Stock Performance
NYSE LTH opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.73.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 143.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 64,348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 140.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter worth $839,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
