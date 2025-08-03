Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 764,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,714,000 after acquiring an additional 601,361 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,944,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 602.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,946,000 after acquiring an additional 312,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,195,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,400,000 after acquiring an additional 273,547 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.86.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $145.41 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.40.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,720 shares of company stock worth $2,150,965 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

