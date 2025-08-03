Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.05% of Hyatt Hotels worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H opened at $137.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.76. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $521,510.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,806.68. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt purchased 996,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,453,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,077,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,545,453.50. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on H shares. Melius Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.74.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

