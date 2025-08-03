Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,990,000 after purchasing an additional 317,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,145,000 after buying an additional 206,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,934,000 after buying an additional 134,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,518,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,452,000 after purchasing an additional 85,270 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $264.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.62. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.71 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

