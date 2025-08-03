Commerce Bank Has $4.86 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 149,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $111.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

