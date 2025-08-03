Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Diageo by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Diageo by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $142.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

