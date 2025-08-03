Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Bentley Systems by 272.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $15,960,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Bentley Systems by 44.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 804,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 248,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 138.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 128,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,271 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $1,102,062.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 647,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,887,808.64. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,859,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,347,021.58. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,202,232 shares of company stock valued at $61,437,713 in the last three months. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

