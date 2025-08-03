Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.2%

SCHW opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $173.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 105,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,726 shares of company stock worth $29,025,396 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

