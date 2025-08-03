Commerce Bank Purchases 2,340 Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,487 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 353.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Performance Food Group by 34,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,500. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $735,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,172 shares of company stock worth $7,534,748. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average is $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. Performance Food Group Company has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

