Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $484.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $484.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Watsco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Watsco Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 89,376.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after buying an additional 477,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $118,312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $104,533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,329,000 after buying an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $54,536,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $434.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.11 and its 200 day moving average is $476.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco has a one year low of $418.31 and a one year high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. Watsco’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 92.24%.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.