Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Get Nordson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Nordson by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $209.25 on Friday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.