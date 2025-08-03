Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.86.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDSN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson
Nordson Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $209.25 on Friday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
