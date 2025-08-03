Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGTI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

In other news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 40,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 419,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,340. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 853,766 shares in the company, valued at $12,806,490. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 937.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 117,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,746,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

