Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Target Price at $29.57

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

In related news, Director John C. Harrison sold 78,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,949,991.57. Following the sale, the director owned 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $96,163.56. This represents a 95.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Burton Harvey sold 71,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $1,782,846.60. Following the sale, the director owned 11,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,980.85. The trade was a 86.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 377,261 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,552 over the last 90 days. 59.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 112,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV opened at $28.00 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $930.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.32.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

