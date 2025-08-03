Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives $97.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Weatherford International by 2,392.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Weatherford International by 546.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 30,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Weatherford International by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $111.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

