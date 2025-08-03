Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives $97.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.63.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th.
Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $111.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77.
Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.
