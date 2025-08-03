BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.46.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Shares of BCE opened at C$32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73. The firm has a market cap of C$29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 12 month low of C$28.73 and a 12 month high of C$49.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. BCE’s payout ratio is 1,338.57%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

