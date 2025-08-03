DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on DT Midstream and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 2.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTM opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $69.82 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.94%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

