Brokerages Set Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT at $77.25

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. TD Securities increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.