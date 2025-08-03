Brokerages Set Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT at $77.25

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. TD Securities increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group
Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Price Performance
Trip.com Group stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.