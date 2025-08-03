Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

AGYS stock opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $55,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,505.32. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,965.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 114,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,151.49. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $158,033. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 34,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

