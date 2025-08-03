Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNMD. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 26,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $180,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 830,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,442. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Sullivan sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $78,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 305,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,884. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $311,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,193,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 340,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,501,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 213,526 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

