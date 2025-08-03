B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$6.11 Average PT from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTO shares. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 21st.

TSE:BTO opened at C$4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.33. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.16 and a twelve month high of C$5.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -25.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$40,754.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,216 shares of company stock valued at $505,820. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

