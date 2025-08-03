United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 188,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 54,150 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.41. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

