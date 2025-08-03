Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bunzl to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Bunzl from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Bunzl from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Shares of BZLFY opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $24.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a $0.3289 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 263.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

