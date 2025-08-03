Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKYH. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 5,014.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Sky Harbour Group has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $713.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

