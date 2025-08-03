Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SKYH. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Sky Harbour Group has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $713.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.74.
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
