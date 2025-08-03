Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HCAI)

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology’s (NASDAQ:HCAI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 4th. Huachen AI Parking Management Technology had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Huachen AI Parking Management Technology’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Stock Performance

Shares of HCAI stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Huachen AI Parking Management Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77.

About Huachen AI Parking Management Technology

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides smart parking solutions and equipment structural parts. The company products include structural parts, garage structural parts, materials such as customized steel and load bearing steel plates for cubic parking equipment, railroad accessories and other products.

