Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HCAI)

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology’s (NASDAQ:HCAI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 4th. Huachen AI Parking Management Technology had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Huachen AI Parking Management Technology’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Stock Performance
Shares of HCAI stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Huachen AI Parking Management Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77.
About Huachen AI Parking Management Technology
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huachen AI Parking Management Technology
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Receive News & Ratings for Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huachen AI Parking Management Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.