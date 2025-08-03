London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) to Buyback 0 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £127 ($168.57) to £128 ($169.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £132 ($175.21) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £127 ($168.57) to £128 ($169.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,413.62 ($124.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 9,050 ($120.12) and a 12 month high of £121.85 ($161.73). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £108.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £112.24.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 208.90 ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Analysts expect that London Stock Exchange Group will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

