Locust Walk Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LWACU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Locust Walk Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LWACU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 4th. Locust Walk Acquisition had issued 18,750,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $187,500,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Locust Walk Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Locust Walk Acquisition Stock Down 1.0%
OTCMKTS:LWACU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. Locust Walk Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.17.
About Locust Walk Acquisition
